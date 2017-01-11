Wednesday's Dump & Chase: Movie Magic

Calle Jarnkrok lifts Predators past Canucks in OT - NHL.com Despite having two goals waived off, letting the Canucks tie the game with less than a minute left in the game, and taking a dumb penalty in overtime, the Predators really dug deep and pulled this one out. Now if they could dig this deep all the time... NHL announces rosters, coaches for All-Star Game - NHL.com Meh, maybe I was drinking the Nashville All-Star weekend Kool-Aid but this seems really lack-luster this year.

