Weber ready for emotional return to N...

Weber ready for emotional return to Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

Shea Weber of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on December 31, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Because of a back injury , P.K. Subban won't be on ice when the two teams face one another for the first time since last summer's mega trade that saw both players swapped for each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec 6 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,716 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC