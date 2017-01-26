The Journey of Seth Jones to NHL All-Star

Returning to Bridgestone Arena tomorrow night for the first time this season and the second time since he was traded by the Predators for Ryan Johansen , Seth Jones is no longer playing on Nashville ice as a third pair defenseman, but as a bona fide first pairing All-Star. Looking back on how restricted Seth Jones was in Nashville, his transition to stardom makes a significant amount of sense.

