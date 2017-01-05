Tampa Bay Lightning F Cedric Paquette Set To Return Against Nashville Predators
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cedric Paquette will be returning to the Lightning lineup as they take on the Nashville Predators. The Tampa Bay Lightning hasn't had much luck this season when it comes to injuries.
