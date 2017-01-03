Predators Subban dealing with new inj...

Predators Subban dealing with new injury, feels better daily

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

P.K. Subban is dealing with something he's never had before but is seeing daily improvement with the upper-body injury that has kept the Norris Trophy winner out of the Predators' lineup since Dec. 15. "It's difficult, but at the same token I'm optimistic," Subban said Tuesday . "I've been pretty lucky my whole career to play in pretty much all the games and just so happens that this is just the way it went for me this time.

