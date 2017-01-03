Predators Subban dealing with new injury, feels better daily
P.K. Subban is dealing with something he's never had before but is seeing daily improvement with the upper-body injury that has kept the Norris Trophy winner out of the Predators' lineup since Dec. 15. "It's difficult, but at the same token I'm optimistic," Subban said Tuesday . "I've been pretty lucky my whole career to play in pretty much all the games and just so happens that this is just the way it went for me this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec 6
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC