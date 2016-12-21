Predators place defenseman P.K. Subban on injured reserve
The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman P.K. Subban on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and will evaluate him in two to three weeks. Subban has not played since Dec. 15, missing seven games.
