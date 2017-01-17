Predators defenseman P.K. Subban off ...

Predators defenseman P.K. Subban off injured list

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Nashville Predators have activated defenseman P.K. Subban off the injured list and he is expected to play Friday night in Edmonton. Subban has missed 16 games with an upper-body injury and was placed on the injured list Jan. 1. The former Norris Trophy winner has not played since Dec. 15. He said he and his coaches and trainers agreed Friday morning he was ready to return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,954 • Total comments across all topics: 278,135,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC