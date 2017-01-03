NHL All-Star Game rules force tough omissions on rosters

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, left, and Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.