Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Finding a Lifeline

Sunday Read more: On the Forecheck

Less then ten days after their previous meeting in Nashville, the Predators head north to the United Center to face the Chicago Blackhawks in yet another critical game. Despite arguably outplaying the Blackhawks in their December 29th meeting, the Predators ended up falling as the Blackhawks escaped with a 3-2 comeback win.

