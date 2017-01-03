Nashville Predators Ink Matt Irwin To...

Nashville Predators Ink Matt Irwin To One-Year Contract Through 2017-18 Season

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Friday that the club has signed defenseman Matt Irwin to a one-year contract for the 2017-18 season worth $650,000. Irwin, 29 , has appeared in 32 games for the Preds this season, and has earned eight points .

