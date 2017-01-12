Nashville Predators' expansion draft plan hinges on whether to...
No question about it -- when it comes to the expansion draft, the Nashville Predators are one of the few teams likely to look long and hard at the protection format that allows them to keep an extra defenseman. While the vast majority of clubs will opt for the 7-3-1 format , I think there's a strong likelihood that the Predators will go with the 8-1 format despite the fact that it allows for two fewer players to be protected.
