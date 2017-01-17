Injuries Forcing Nashville to Lean on Goaltending

When the Predators take the ice against Vancouver on Tuesday, Filip Forsberg , Ryan Johansen , Calle Jarnkrok and Mattias Ekholm will be the only skaters to have played in all 44 games so far this season. That's a stark contrast from last season where the team had nine skaters who played in at least 78 regular season games while four played the entire campaign.

