Henrik Sedin scores winner for 999th ...

Henrik Sedin scores winner for 999th career point as Canucks down Predators 1-0

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Townsman

Henrik Sedin scored the winner in the third period for the 999th point of his NHL career and Ryan Miller made 30 saves as the Vancouver Canucks shut out the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Tuesday night. With the teams playing a tight, close-checking game, Sedin fired a Luca Sbisa rebound off the end boards off Predators goalie Pekka Rinne and in with 7:32 left in regulation for his 10th goal of the season and first in nine games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC