Henrik Sedin scores winner for 999th career point as Canucks down Predators 1-0
Henrik Sedin scored the winner in the third period for the 999th point of his NHL career and Ryan Miller made 30 saves as the Vancouver Canucks shut out the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Tuesday night. With the teams playing a tight, close-checking game, Sedin fired a Luca Sbisa rebound off the end boards off Predators goalie Pekka Rinne and in with 7:32 left in regulation for his 10th goal of the season and first in nine games.
