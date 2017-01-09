David Backes' goal in return to St. Louis: Try not to cry
When someone returns to a familiar city on a new team, many wonder: will that guy cry during the tribute video? Admit it, you wondered even when stone-faced Shea Weber played his first game against the Predators in Nashville. David Backes told NHL.com that he's going to try to fight it, but he might need a "full Gatorade towel" stashed on the bench as he returns to face the St. Louis Blues as a member of the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
