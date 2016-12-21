Dallas Stars Daily Links: Hopefully Jamie Benn's Injury Won't Be the Worst Thing About NYE Loss
As we all know by now, 2016 saved one last kick to the head for Dallas Stars fans, and it took the form of a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in the traditional NYE game. Jaromir Jagr saluted the Stars' video tribute to him by earning first Star of the Game at his former team's expense, mostly during Our Gang's foot-draggingly slow first period: Dallas had a horrible first period, rallied late, but still lost a 3-1 game to the Florida Panthers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec 6
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC