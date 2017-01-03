Carey Price, Shea Weber and Michel Therrien will represent Canadiens at 2017 NHL All-Star Game

The National Hockey League announced their selection for the 2017 All-Star Game, and among them are Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and defenceman Shea Weber . Carey Price was selected captain of the Atlantic Division based on a fan vote which concluded recently, and this will be his fifth All-Star Game selection, tying Ken Dryden, Guy Lafleur, and Yvan Cournoyer for All-Star Game appearances since the Expansion Era .

