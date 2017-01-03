Carey Price, Shea Weber and Michel Th...

Carey Price, Shea Weber and Michel Therrien will represent Canadiens at 2017 NHL All-Star Game

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

The National Hockey League announced their selection for the 2017 All-Star Game, and among them are Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and defenceman Shea Weber . Carey Price was selected captain of the Atlantic Division based on a fan vote which concluded recently, and this will be his fifth All-Star Game selection, tying Ken Dryden, Guy Lafleur, and Yvan Cournoyer for All-Star Game appearances since the Expansion Era .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,595

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC