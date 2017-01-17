Canucks Game Day: Playoff Race Contin...

Canucks Game Day: Playoff Race Continues vs Predators

The Vancouver Canucks are slipping further out of playoff contention and desperately need a win against the surging Nashville Predators After winning six-games in a row, the Vancouver Canucks have proceeded to lose their last four. In all honesty, these losses are coming from teams that aren't exactly "great."

