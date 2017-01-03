Canadiens vs. Predators recap: Radulov silences the crowd
Alexander Radulov was booed every time he got the puck - and when he came on for his first shift in overtime, even before he touched the puck. And in the end, those boos turned to goals as he had primary assists on both Montreal Canadiens goals as they defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 in overtime.
