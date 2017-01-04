Cam Atkinson, who leads the Blue Jackets with 18 goals

How did Columbus Blue Jackets get on insane winning streak? Columbus aims to tie the NHL record Thursday with its 17th consecutive victory. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2j62gUh Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky sat down with USA TODAY Sports' Larry Berger to talk about everything from breaking Gordie Howe's records to the future stars of the NHL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.