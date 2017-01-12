Avalanche ship Cody McLeod to Nashville for AHL center Felix Girard
The Avalanche Friday morning traded its longest-tenured player, winger Cody McLeod, to the Nashville Predators for center Felix Girard. Girard, 22, is in his third season with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL and will join the Avalanche's affiliate in the same league, the San Antonio Rampage.
