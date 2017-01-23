Advice for struggling Wild winger Charlie Coyle: shoot the puck
Minnesota Wild right winger Charlie Coyle was alone in front early in the second period of Sunday's game with only Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne to beat. With Minnesota leading 2-0, a goal very likely would have put the game out of reach with the Wild rolling and the Predators struggling to keep up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC