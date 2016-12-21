Wild continues its hot streak with 5-2 win over Nashville
Predators coach Peter Laviolette just laughed when he talked about how little "wiggle room" there was, and Wild coach Bruce Boudreau noted something crazy yet accurate: If the Philadelphia Flyers, who have won 10 straight games, loses their next game, they could theoretically drop to fifth in the Metropolitan Division. Thursday night, despite being severely outplayed the final two periods, the Wild rode three first-period goals to the finish line thanks yet again to another brilliant Devan Dubnyk performance during a 5-2 win at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec 6
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
