Wild continues its hot streak with 5-2 win over Nashville

Predators coach Peter Laviolette just laughed when he talked about how little "wiggle room" there was, and Wild coach Bruce Boudreau noted something crazy yet accurate: If the Philadelphia Flyers, who have won 10 straight games, loses their next game, they could theoretically drop to fifth in the Metropolitan Division. Thursday night, despite being severely outplayed the final two periods, the Wild rode three first-period goals to the finish line thanks yet again to another brilliant Devan Dubnyk performance during a 5-2 win at Bridgestone Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.