Video: Post Game Interviews from Preds 2-1 Loss to the Rangers
Thoughts on: adjusting to his teammates in the NHL, the start to his NHL career, on holding the third highest scoring team in the league to one goal Thoughts on: team's strategy in 3-on-3 OT, making more plays, building comfort with Juuse Saros in net Thoughts on: trailing too much in games, why team struggles in OT and the shoot out, getting familiar with Saros in goal when Pekka is out Thoughts on: lackluster play in the first period, why they cant score the first goal, Juuse Saros' strong play this year, team adjusting to playing with Saros, how team needs to respond better
