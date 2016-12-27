Tuesday's Dump & Chase: Get Excited Again

Keller scores twice, US beat Latvia at WJHC - Article - TSN The US pulled away after Latvia had the score tied early. Most importantly, Predators draftee Patrick Harper scored the opening goal: Sweden rout Denmark in WJHC opener - Article - TSN Rasmus Dahlin, probably the 1st overall pick in 2018, looks like he could be an incredible defenseman in the NHL someday.

