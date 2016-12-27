Tuesday's Dump & Chase: Get Excited Again
Keller scores twice, US beat Latvia at WJHC - Article - TSN The US pulled away after Latvia had the score tied early. Most importantly, Predators draftee Patrick Harper scored the opening goal: Sweden rout Denmark in WJHC opener - Article - TSN Rasmus Dahlin, probably the 1st overall pick in 2018, looks like he could be an incredible defenseman in the NHL someday.
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec 6
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
