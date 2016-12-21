The List: Newfoundlanders contemplate an NHL without any Newfoundlanders playing in it
On Dec. 11, the Nashville Predators issued a press release announcing that defenceman Adam Pardy had been "assigned" to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League. Pardy had appeared in one game for the Predators this season and was, at best, a peripheral NHL player - reliable, but not irreplaceable - and, at 32 years old, a journeyman whose NHL journey looked to be nearing its end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec 6
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC