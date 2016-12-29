Predators defenceman P.K. Subban tries hand at stand-up comedy,...
Predators defenceman P.K. Subban hams it up with a stuffed mascot during a news conference in advance of the P.K. Subban All-Star Comedy Gala in Montreal on Aug. 1, 2016. Only P.K. Subban is not on the ice wearing a Montreal Canadiens sweater, nor even part of the original-six franchise any longer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec 6
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC