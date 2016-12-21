Predators defenceman P.K. Subban hosts TV comedy special filmed in Montreal
A Just For Laughs comedy gala that served as P.K. Subban's goodbye to Montreal will be broadcast as a one-hour TV special in the new year. "P.K. Subban: Shots Fired" sees the Nashville Predators defenceman showcase his comedic chops while presenting a lineup of North American talents including Jeremy Hotz, Nate Bargatze, Dom Irrera, Tom Rhodes, Rebecca Kohler and the Sklar Brothers.
