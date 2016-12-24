Predator P.K. Subban surprises sick Nashville kids with unforgettable holiday
Subban, who is in his first year with the Preds after he was traded from the Montreal Canadiens for Shea Weber, holds a holiday surprise event for sick children every year. In previous years, Subban has surprised sick children at Montreal Children's Hospital.
