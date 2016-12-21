New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Preda...

New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators: LIVE score updates and chat

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

The Devils and Nashville Predators will wrap up their season series when they play at at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Prudential Center. The two teams played to overtime in their first meeting, with the Devils walking away with a thrilling 5-4 win after overcoming a three-goal deficit in the third period on Dec. 3. That win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Devils, and they'll again aim to snap a long skid Tuesday night.

