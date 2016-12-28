Let's check in on Kevin Fiala
At the beginning of the season, Kevin Fiala was on everyone's mind. Would he get a legitimate shot at this roster? And if so, would he stick? Will this be a breakout year for Fiala? Or will he be stashed in Milwaukee to continue to work on his game? There were some keys to making this happen, which we looked at here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec 6
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC