Injury Update: Elliot Friedman Discusses Subban's Status

According to Elliot Friedman on Hockey Night in Canada , Subban's injury may be worse than we'd thought, and possibly puts his season in danger: "The word is that [Subban] has a herniated disc, which the Predators have not confirmed or denied that that is the actual injury," Friedman said. "He skated yesterday; it didn't go well.

