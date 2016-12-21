Forsberg ties it, Ellis wins it in SO; Preds top Flyers 2-1
Filip Forsberg got the tying goal midway through the third period and Ryan Ellis had the only score in the shootout, helping the Nashville Predators give the Philadelphia Flyers their second straight loss, 2-1 on Monday night. Nashville got its first win in extra time and Ellis his first successful shootout conversion this season.
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec 6
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
