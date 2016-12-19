Flyers vs. Predators: P.K. Subban out...

Flyers vs. Predators: P.K. Subban out as Nashville makes lone visit to Philly

Monday Dec 19

The Flyers 10 game win streak may have ended on Saturday in Dallas, but they'll return home to the Wells Fargo Center tonight with another Central Division foe in front of them ... and still a six point gap between them and first place in the Metro. While the recently-concluded win streak did serve to put a sizable gap between the Flyers and the rest of the conference - be it trailing teams in the Metro or the Atlantic - it hasn't helped them make up much ground with the teams ahead of them.

