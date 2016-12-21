Elite young defensemen are adapting to NHL faster than ever
Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov are the latest to put cracks in the time-tested theory that defensemen need a long time to develop. The 19-year-old rookies quickly followed the lead of Seth Jones and 2015 Calder Trophy winner Aaron Ekblad in adapting more quickly to the NHL than elite defensemen of previous generations.
