Elite young defensemen are adapting t...

Elite young defensemen are adapting to NHL faster than ever

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov are the latest to put cracks in the time-tested theory that defensemen need a long time to develop. The 19-year-old rookies quickly followed the lead of Seth Jones and 2015 Calder Trophy winner Aaron Ekblad in adapting more quickly to the NHL than elite defensemen of previous generations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec 6 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,030

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC