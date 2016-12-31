Debate: Blue Jackets or Wild in 2017? The Blue Jackets have won 14 in a row, while the Wild are on a 12-game winning streak. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iPraHQ The Blue Jackets' Sergey Bobrovsky has a .934 save percentage, while the Wild's Devan Dubnyk has a .944 mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.