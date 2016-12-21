Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 13

Columbus' Nick Foligno snapped a tie with a power-play goal midway through the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky had 37 saves, and the Blue Jackets beat visiting Boston 4-3 on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to 13 games. Scott Hartnell , Seth Jones and Matt Calvert scored to put the Blue Jackets up 3-0 in the first period, but they were outplayed from there by the Bruins.

