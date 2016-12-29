Blackhawks vs. Predators game preview 2016: Chicago looks to snap 3-game losing streak
Corey Crawford is expected to start in net for the Chicago Blackhawks when they visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The Hawks enter the game on a three-game losing streak following a 3-1 home loss Tuesday to Winnipeg.
