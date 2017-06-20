The Montreal Canadiens sign Karl Alzner to a five-year $23M contract
One of the bigger names on the free agent market this year is that of former Washington Capitals defenceman Karl Alzner . While he was sought after by several teams, it would appear Marc Bergevin is the winner in the race to sign him.
