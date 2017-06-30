Radulov lands big deal with Dallas

FEBRUARY 16: Alexander Radulov #47 of Russia celebrates after scoring a goal in a shoot out against Jan Laco #50 of Slovakia during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A game on day nine of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 16, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. ORG XMIT: 461426963 less SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 16: Alexander Radulov #47 of Russia celebrates after scoring a goal in a shoot out against Jan Laco #50 of Slovakia during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A game on day ... more Even though Alexander Radulov took 48 hours into NHL free agency to find a home, it was very much worth the wait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.