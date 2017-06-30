NHL free agency: Jaromir Jagr and the biggest remaining offseason questions
Jaromir Jagr's cell phone, Ilya Kovalchuk's NHL future and whether Joe Sakic will ever trade Matt Duchene are a few of the intriguing storylines left to watch. The Rangers are being hailed for underpaying this year's top free agent, Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton are getting a divorce, Carey Price is the richest goalie in history and the Capitals are bursting at their salary cap seams.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
