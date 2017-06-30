NHL free agency: Jaromir Jagr and the biggest remaining offseason questions

Jaromir Jagr's cell phone, Ilya Kovalchuk's NHL future and whether Joe Sakic will ever trade Matt Duchene are a few of the intriguing storylines left to watch. The Rangers are being hailed for underpaying this year's top free agent, Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton are getting a divorce, Carey Price is the richest goalie in history and the Capitals are bursting at their salary cap seams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.