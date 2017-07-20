Montreal Canadiens agree to terms on five-year deal with defenceman Karl Alzner

The Montreal Canadiens signed free agent defenceman Karl Alzner to a US$23.125-million, five-year contract Saturday and added depth at centre by inking veterans Byron Froese and Peter Holland to two-year deals. Montreal was among the first teams to move as NHL free agency opened by adding the 28-year-old Alzner, a six-foot-three 219-pound defensively sound rearguard from the Washington Capitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.