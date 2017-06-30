Jagr, Kovalchuk among questions left ...

Jagr, Kovalchuk among questions left in busy NHL free agency

11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A busy weekend to kick off NHL free agency has left a few prominent players still looking for landing spots, and teams still needing to fill some holes. The leftover list is a who's who of stars from previous decades, notably Jaromir Jagr and Jarome Iginla, while Montreal is working to bring back Andrei Markov and Alexander Radulov.

