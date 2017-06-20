Habs lock up Alzner to 5-year deal, Devils ink Boyle as free agency period opens
The Montreal Canadiens made one of the first significant moves of the NHL's free agency season by agreeing to terms on a five-year deal with defenceman Karl Alzner. The six-foot-three 219-pound blue-liner had 18 points and a plus-23 rating with the Washington Capitals last season.
