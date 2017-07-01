Former UMaine defenseman signs 1-year...

Former UMaine defenseman signs 1-year deal with Dallas Stars

6 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Dallas Stars will now have a trio of former University of Maine hockey players on its roster this fall thanks to the signing of Brian Flynn. Flynn, a former Black Bear defenseman who was released by the Montreal Canadiens earlier this summer, has signed a 1-year, two-way contract with the Stars, t he team announced on Saturday afternoo n.

