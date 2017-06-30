Canadiens sign goalie Carey Price to ...

Canadiens sign goalie Carey Price to lucrative eight-year extension

7 hrs ago

The Montreal Canadiens signed the 29-year-old to an eight-year extension that reportedly carries an annual cap hit of US$10.5 million. That will soon surpass Henrik Lundqvist for the top annual mark among goalies in the NHL with the New York Rangers veteran currently earning $9.5 million on the cap annually.

