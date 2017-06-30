Canadiens Development Camp preview, p...

Canadiens Development Camp preview, part three: St. Cloud dominates college tryouts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

Among the 42 players who were invited to Montreal's development camp, 15 are on a tryout, nine of which are from the NCAA. From the group of tryouts there a concentrated group of players that come out of the St. Cloud University in Minnesota, the same NCAA program that forged promising goaltending prospect Charlie Lindgren and the latest first-round draft pick, Ryan Poehling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13) Apr '17 Dev Starr 16
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,414 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC