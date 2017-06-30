Canadiens Development Camp preview, part three: St. Cloud dominates college tryouts

Among the 42 players who were invited to Montreal's development camp, 15 are on a tryout, nine of which are from the NCAA. From the group of tryouts there a concentrated group of players that come out of the St. Cloud University in Minnesota, the same NCAA program that forged promising goaltending prospect Charlie Lindgren and the latest first-round draft pick, Ryan Poehling.

