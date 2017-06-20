Winners and losers from the NHL expansion draft
Marc-Andre Fleury, Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb and Jason Garrison address the crowd during the expansion draft roundtable in Las Vegas on June 21, 2017. Marc-Andre Fleury, Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb and Jason Garrison address the crowd during the expansion draft roundtable in Las Vegas on June 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC