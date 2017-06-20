Who will land Alexander Radulov? Here are the top 25 free agents up for grabs as of Canada Day
When the Washington Capitals locked up pending unrestricted free agent T.J. Oshie to an eight-year, US$46 million contract last week, you could almost hear the collective groans coming from those various other NHL teams thirsting for offensive help. But even with Oshie off the market now, we can still guarantee one thing when the UFA market officially opens for business this Saturday: teams will grossly overpay for players they consider to be saviours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC