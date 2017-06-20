Who will land Alexander Radulov? Here...

Who will land Alexander Radulov? Here are the top 25 free agents up for grabs as of Canada Day

Canada.com

When the Washington Capitals locked up pending unrestricted free agent T.J. Oshie to an eight-year, US$46 million contract last week, you could almost hear the collective groans coming from those various other NHL teams thirsting for offensive help. But even with Oshie off the market now, we can still guarantee one thing when the UFA market officially opens for business this Saturday: teams will grossly overpay for players they consider to be saviours.

Chicago, IL

