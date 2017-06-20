Trade Targets For The Nashville Predators
David Poile has talked about the possibility of patching some of the holes in the Predators ' current roster by adding a couple of forwards in free agency. We've looked at centers and wingers , but the players available have a few things in common: most of them are in their mid-thirties, many of them have missed significant time due to injury in the last few years, and almost all of them were never great even in their primes.
