Trade speculation surrounding Nathan Beaulieu heats up
We've heard the rumours, and this morning Sportsnet's Eric Engels speculated that Nathan Beaulieu is on the verge of being traded by the Montreal Canadiens. At the same time Beaulieu is also on the TSN Trade Bait board , so there is definitely more than just smoke in the case of the Habs moving on from their 2011 first-round draft pick.
